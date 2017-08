Grizzly Bear have released the video for “Mourning Sound,” from their upcoming album Painted Ruins. Directed by Beatrice Pegard, the video stars Clemence Poesy (Fleur from Harry Potter!) and a bunch of other women dancing around an ornate Parisian mansion, the colors and energy evoking something like Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette. Watch below. Painted Ruins is out Friday.

