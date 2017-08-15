Green Day’s latest album, Revolution Radio, was released in October of last year. Now, the band have shared a new music video for their song “Troubled Times.” The video collages scenes of domestic violence, terrorist attacks, war zones, environmental abuse, immigrants, hacking, Donald Trump’s speeches and tweets, and many other moments of chaos. These overlap with clips of singer Billie Joe Armstrong filming himself wearing headphones, singing the song. News clips of the recent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia are also included. Watch “Troubled Times” below.