Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Album and Tour
Godspeed You! Black Emperor have announced their new album “Luciferian Towers,” the group’s follow up to 2015’s ‘Asunder, Sweet and Other Distress.’ The project is due September 22 via Constellation. Like their previous two LPs, “Luciferian Towers” will feature four tracks. The new project will be available in 100 percent recycled paperboard gatefold jackets in 180g vinyl and CD. Godspeed You! Black Emperor have also shared an abstract description to go with the announcement.
this, this long-playing record, a thing we made in the midst of communal mess, raising dogs and children. eyes up and filled with dreadful joy – we aimed for wrong notes that explode, a quiet muttering amplified heavenward. we recorded it all in a burning motorboat.
(context as follows:)
1 UNDOING A LUCIFERIAN TOWERS – look at that fucking skyline! big lazy money writ in dull marble obelisks! imagine all those buildings much later on, hollowed out and stripped bare of wires and glass, listen- the wind is whistling through all 3,000 of its burning window-holes!
2 BOSSES HANG – labor, alienated from the wealth it creates, so that holy cow, most of us live precariously! kicking at it, but barely hanging on! also – the proud illuminations of our shortened lives! also – more of us than them! also – what we need now is shovels, wells, and barricades!
3 FAM / FAMINE – how they kill us = absentee landlord, burning high-rise. the loud panics of child-policemen and their exploding trigger-hands. with the dull edge of an arbitrary meritocracy. neglect, cancer maps, drone strike, famine. the forest is burning and soon they’ll hunt us like wolves.
4 ANTHEM FOR NO STATE – kanada, emptied of its minerals and dirty oil. emptied of its trees and water. a crippled thing, drowning in a puddle, covered in ants. the ocean doesn’t give a shit because it knows it’s dying too.
finally and in conclusion; the “luciferian towers” L.P. was informed by the following grand demands:
an end to foreign invasions
an end to borders
the total dismantling of the prison-industrial complex
healthcare, housing, food and water acknowledged as an inalienable human right
the expert fuckers who broke this world never get to speak again
much love to all the other lost and wondering ones,
xoxoxox god’s pee / montréal / 4 juillet, 2017x
Yes, that’s “god’s pee” you see at the end. Catch the tracklist, album artwork, and their just-announced European tour dates below.
“Luciferian Towers” tracklist:
1. “Undoing a Luciferian Towers”
2. “Bosses Hang”
3. “Fam/Famine”
4. “Anthem for No State”
Godspeed You! Black Emperor tour dates:
September 3 – Montréal, Quebec @ Mile Ex End Musique Montréal Festival
September 22 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ C3 Stage
September 23 – Ciudad de México, Mexico @ Festival Aural
October 13-14 – Rome, Italy @ Romaeuropa Festival
October 15 – Fribourg, Switzerland @ Frison
October 16 – Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini
October 17 – Bordeaux, France @ Krakatoa
October 18 – Rennes, France @ Théâtre National de Bretagne
October 19 – Rouen, France @ Le 106
October 20 – Lyon, France @ Le Tobogan
October 21 – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie
October 22 – Lille, France @ La Condition publique
October 23 – Brighton, England @ Brighton Dome
October 27 – Glasgow, Scotland @ ABC
October 28 – Manchester, England @ Victoria Warehouse
October 30 – Bristol, England @ Motion
October 31 – London, England @ Troxy
November 1 – Brussels, Belgium @ Vorst Nationaal
November 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
November 3 – Berlin, Germany @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
November 5 – Hanover, Germany @ Indiego
November 7 – Paris, France @ Elysée Montmartre