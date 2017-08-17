Foo Fighters’ Acropolis Concert Doc to Air November 10 on PBS

This July, Foo Fighters played at the Acropolis in Athens, Greece for a PBS concert documentary series called Landmarks Live in Concert. The episode (full title Foo Fighters – Landmarks Live in Concert, A Great Performances Special) will air November 10, PBS announced today. It’s hosted by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, who accompanies the band as they explore Athens.

Each episode of Landmarks features “an artist or band performing at a legendary destination of personal significance.” Past pair-ups included Alicia Keys at New York City’s Apollo Theater (fine), Andrea Bocelli at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence (extremely PBS-core), and Brad Paisley at West Virginia University (sorry, Brad). The Foos’ episode is easily the most impressive so far; watch the trailer below.