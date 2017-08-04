Watch Chris Cornell’s Daughter Sing “Hallelujah” in Honor of Her Father and Chester Bennington

This morning, Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter Toni went on Good Morning America to perform a cover of Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah” with OneRepublic in honor of her late father and her godfather Chester Bennington. “It’s an honor to perform this for my dad and Chester and to sing for them,” she said.

Chris Cornell and Bennington were longtime friends who’d toured together in the 2000s. After Cornell died in May from suicide by hanging, Bennington also sang “Hallelujah” at his memorial. On July 20, on what would’ve been Cornell’s 53rd birthday, Bennington also died from suicide by hanging.

Watch Toni Cornell and OneRepublic’s tribute below.