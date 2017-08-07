Report: Chance the Rapper’s Bodyguard Arrested for Simple Battery

Star Thomas, a security guard for Chance the Rapper, was arrested Thursday night in Chicago, TMZ is reporting. Thomas was charged with simple battery after allegedly “body slamming” a man in the lobby of the W Hotel. According to TMZ, Chance’s camp first encountered the man when he tried to enter the same elevator as the group, at around 9 p.m. Thomas encountered the man again in the lobby later that evening, and that’s when the alleged bodyslam happened.

Chance performed in Chicago Saturday night as the headliner for the third day of Lollapalooza 2017. We’ve reached out to a representative of Chance for comment and will update this post if we hear back.