Video: Bonnie “Prince” Billy w/ The Roots of Music — “The Curse”

In September, Bonnie “Prince” Billy and a handful of friends–including Angel Olsen–released a Mekons tribute record, Fantastic Voyage, under the name Chivalrous Amoekons, on Drag City (who have recently released much of their catalog digitally). All proceeds from Fantastic Voyage went to benefit The Roots of Music, a New Orleans community youth music education organization. That group also functions as Billy’s foil on the opening track to the record, “The Curse.” Today, a surreal video for the song is released, with tons of brass-band pomp. In the video, Billy is carried in a coffin through the streets of New Orleans, before reanimating just before burial. Later, an airboat tour, guided by a different version of Billy, gets a glimpse of the undead troubadour. The clip is directed by Ben Berman and features the guitarist Emmett Kelly. Check it out below.