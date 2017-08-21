News \
Bon Iver Announces U.S. Tour Dates
Bon Iver has announced a new set of U.S. tour dates behind last year’s very good 22, A Million, Pitchfork notes. The dates, which Justin Vernon and co. announced via Instagram, kick off in Nashville on October 29 and end in Durham on November 13, with stops in several other southern cities in between. After canceling a European tour for “personal reasons” earlier this year, the band will hit the continent in September, before coming back to the U.S. for the southern tour. See the full dates via the Bon Iver Instagram below.