Bon Iver Cancels Mexican Concert Vacation Ten Days After Announcement

Just ten days after announcing its existence, the Bon Iver-backed Days Have No Numbers festival has been called off. The reasons for the cancellation are unknown. A message posted to the event’s website, just two days after tickets for the even went on sale, was not specific. “This event has been canceled and full refunds are being issued automatically to all booked guests,” the site read. “Refunds will appear in 5-7 business days. We are very sorry for the inconvenience.” The event was a destination concert in Riviera Maya, Mexico, over the course of three days in January. The mini-fest was set to feature three Bon Iver shows, as well as a performances from Sylvan Esso, Spank Rock, Melt Banana, and more.

Recently, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon performed with Prince’s band The Revolution, as well as folk legend John Prine.