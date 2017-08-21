B.o.B on the Solar Eclipse: “The Moon Actually Generates Its Own Light”

The solar eclipse arrived this afternoon, along with some new takes from respected astronomer, Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. He’s known as B.o.B in some circles, and a flat earth truther in others. His latest proclamation: The solar eclipse doesn’t disprove the flat earth theory because the moon generates its own light.

have u seen the moon ? 🤔 https://t.co/4BriO8Dago — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

You realize that the only reason you see the moon in the first place is because the sun casts light on it right? All light is behind it now. — BoMonster (@Bo_Monster) August 21, 2017

according to a textbook yes, but the moon actually generates its own light https://t.co/PyUO2SHdmf — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

Wait, wait. Hear him out.

So you're telling me there are light bulbs in the moon? How the hell does it generate light? It's a rock. Is it flat to you too? — BoMonster (@Bo_Monster) August 21, 2017

a spherical object doesn't reflect/refract light evenly across its surface https://t.co/q8wYLhapqF — B.o.B (@bobatl) August 21, 2017

The last time B.o.B’s science views were in the news, they led to a back and forth with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Tyson hasn’t weighed in on B.o.B’s latest claim… yet.