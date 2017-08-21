News \
B.o.B on the Solar Eclipse: “The Moon Actually Generates Its Own Light”
The solar eclipse arrived this afternoon, along with some new takes from respected astronomer, Bobby Ray Simmons Jr. He’s known as B.o.B in some circles, and a flat earth truther in others. His latest proclamation: The solar eclipse doesn’t disprove the flat earth theory because the moon generates its own light.
Wait, wait. Hear him out.
The last time B.o.B’s science views were in the news, they led to a back and forth with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson. Tyson hasn’t weighed in on B.o.B’s latest claim… yet.