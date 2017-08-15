A Tribe Called Quest Canceled Their Outside Lands Performance Because They Were “Deep in Grief” Over Loss of Phife

A Tribe Called Quest’s scheduled performance at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival this past weekend was set to be their last appearance on the American summer festival circuit. However, the group postponed their Friday set to Saturday before canceling all together “due to unforeseen travel issues,” according to the festival’s promoters. In a new statement to the Los Angeles Times, the Tribe revealed what exactly those issues were: they were overcome by grief over the death of their late bandmate Phife Dawg after a performance earlier in the week.

The statement explained that the group was “deep in grief” following a performance at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater last Thursday.

Upon the eve of playing for you, we performed not to a mixed crowd of festival patrons but to a filled house of solely Questers. It was humbling. The beautiful Red Rock amphitheater was filled with voices helping us get through a difficult performance without our brother Phife. You would think that with every performance we heal a little more and the sadness is easier to handle. Sometimes that is the case and sometimes the grief and loss is compounded. Although the house was filled with love and we felt it all, we also felt the huge void of Phife’s absence. We walked off that stage deep in grief.

The sadness wouldn’t go away. “That Friday morning upon traveling to San Francisco, a wave of grief was still on us and in that moment we could not see the ‘on’ to go on to,” the statement says. “Eventually though in face of loss you find that glimmer of light to bring you to your center and you find the ‘on.'”

The group explained that they were re-motivated Saturday morning, but it just wasn’t in the cards: “We wanted to play for you and we wanted to honor Phife’s wife in their hometown. Unfortunately, everything did not come together before the closing curfew. For that, we are deeply sorry. We look to correct this and regain your confidence.”

Those who were in attendance for A Tribe Called Quest’s Panorama Festival performance noticed that the quartet (including Consequence) left a microphone stand unmanned to represent Phife Dawg’s spirit. The mood wasn’t somber but celebratory; one of the set’s most touching moments was when Q-Tip, Consequence, and Ali Shaheed-Muhammad stood with pride as the speakers played the Phife-led The Low End Theory cut “Butter.”

A Tribe Called Quest is scheduled to hit Ireland’s Electric Picnic this September. Read the statement in full below.