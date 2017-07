With little warning, YG decided to drop two new songs on Thursday night. “Fuck It Up” has the same turn-up mood as the DJ Mustard-produced “Pop It, Shake It,” YG’s last single. Meanwhile, Blac Youngsta and YFN Lucci feature on “YNS,” which drops with a video that directly refers to captured police brutality footage. Take a look at both new tracks below. Re’d Up 3: Know Your Worth, the project YG announced back in March, doesn’t have a release date yet.