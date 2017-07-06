Webbie Arrested for Allegedly Holding Girlfriend Captive and Beating Her

Rapper Webbie, whose real name is Webster Gradney, Jr., has been arrested in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on domestic abuse charges after allegedly holding his live-in girlfriend against her will at a hotel room with his entourage for about two hours on Wednesday (July 5).

According to local television station WVLA, Gradney allegedly physically abused the victim with a closed fist, an open hand and a belt. The victim also told authorities that Gradney pinned her on the ground at one point and pushed his knees into her throat so she could not breath for several seconds.

The Advocate reports that the victim had a fractured nose that left her coughing and spitting up blood. She also had belt whelps up and down her thighs and back. Gradney also allegedly stole the victim’s cell phone and damaged the Comfort Inn hotel room where they were staying. Police called to the scene at 6:26 a.m.

Charges against Gradney include aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree battery, domestic abuse by strangulation, false imprisonment, theft and simple criminal damage to property.

The rapper is a Baton Rouge native but now lives in Atlanta. The victim told authorities she has lived with him in Atlanta for the past 11 months and that they were visiting Baton Rouge for the Fourth of July weekend, along with members of his entourage. She also said on the arrest report that Gradney had been consuming marijuana and cocaine for the two previous days without sleeping at all, The Advocate reports.

Following the incident, both Gradney and the victim were brought to a local hospital but Gradney was not seriously injured and was brought to Parish Prison following.

The victim also told authorities that this is not the first time Gradney had abused her physically and verbally, according to WVLA, though this was her first time reporting it.

Gradney was previously arrested in 2012 for battery and robbery, when he allegedly kicked a woman down two flights of stairs. In 2011, he was arrested on drug possession and tampering with evidence charges after he was pulled over following a performance in Kentucky. And he was also arrested in 2008 following a high-speed police chase in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on charges including driving under the influence and felony eluding.

Webbie has frequently collaborated with Boosie Badazz and released all five of his studio albums on Badazz’s Trill Entertainment label. Webber’s sophomore album, Savage Life 2, peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and topped the Rap Albums chart. His last release was Savage Life V in 2016.

This article was originally published in Billboard.