Waxahatchee’s new album is out on Friday, and NPR is streaming it prior to its release. This is the follow up to Ivy Tripp, which was released two years ago. We’ve already heard three new songs, “Silver, “No Curse,” and “Never Been Wrong.” Frontwoman Katie Crutchfield recorded the album with her sister Allison Crutchfield, and the band is on a world tour this summer.

Stream the Out in the Storm at NPR.