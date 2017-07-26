Watch Queens of the Stone Age’s Latest Villains Teaser

The creaky vintage television animation Queens of the Stone Age are using to tease their upcoming album Villains picked up a new channel today. Their latest minute-and-a-half-long trailer is soundtracked by vocal chants and horror-movie shudders that cut out before they reveal much of anything. At the end, a drawing of a cloaked figure bears the legend “The Ringing in My Ears is From Another Life.”

Villains comes out August 25; first single “The Way You Used to Do” is out now. Watch the latest album trailer below.