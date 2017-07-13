Watch Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard Debut New Band Bermuda Triangle in Nashville

Earlier this month, we found out that Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard had started a new band called Bermuda Triangle with fellow musicians Jesse Lafser and Becca Mancari, who are all currently based out of Nashville. The group made their live debut last night at a show at The Basement East that was presented by She Shreds, and video from the gig shows that the project is miles away from the fiery rock of Howard’s other recent side project, Thunderbitch. It sounds real good, though, and you can check out some video from Bermuda Triangle’s live debut below.

A post shared by jmann212 (@jmann212) on Jul 13, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

A post shared by Crystal Rhoten (@crystal1218) on Jul 13, 2017 at 2:00am PDT

A post shared by Sara Meissner (@meiss5) on Jul 13, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

A post shared by Chantel (@musicmavens) on Jul 13, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

A post shared by Brian (@brianscottjones) on Jul 13, 2017 at 6:28am PDT

A post shared by Matt Meriwether (@mmeriwet) on Jul 13, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.