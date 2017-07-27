Video: Meek Mill – “We Ball” ft. Young Thug

Meek Mill’s latest album Wins & Losses is a darker LP that skirts obvious hits to focus on the intersection of materialism and mortality. One of the biggest examples is the Young Thug-featuring “We Ball,” which posits drugs and jewelry as means of coping with death. The track now has a video that fittingly features footage of Meek Mill’s protégé Lil Snupe, who was murdered at 18. Meek Mill’s videos have mainly been one-note looks at luxury, but Snupe’s presence delivers some context. Watch below.