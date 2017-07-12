New Music \
TORRES Announces New Album Three Futures, Releases Title Track
Brooklyn’s TORRES has announced Three Futurees, her third full-length album, which will be released this fall. This album is the follow-up to 2015’s Sprinter. TORRES, aka Mackenzie Scott, has also shared the title track of the new record, which comes with a music video that casts a critical view on domesticity. Previously, she released “Skim.”
Three Futures is out September 29th. Watch “Three Futures” below and check out the album’s track list and TORRES’ fall tour dates.
Three Futures:
1. Tongue Slap Your Brains Out
2. Skim
3. Three Futures
4. Righteous Woman
5. Greener Stretch
6. Helen in the Woods
7. Bad Baby Pie
8. Marble Focus
9. Concrete Ganesha
10. To Be Given a Body
TORRES:
Sun. 7/23 – SEATTLE, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
Wed. 7/26 – NEW YORK, NY @ NPR Music’s Turning the Tables Live
Sat. 8/19 – OMAHA, NE @ Maha Festival
Thu. 9/28 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Boot & Saddle
Fri. 9/29 – WASHINGTON, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
Sat. 9/30 – BOSTON, MA @ Sinclair
Sun. 10/1 – MONTREAL, QC @ Petit Campus
Tue. 10/3 – TORONTO, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Thu. 10/5 – CHICAGO, IL @ Subterranean
Fri. 10/6 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Mon. 10/9 – VANCOUVER, BC @ Fox Cabaret
Wed. 10/11 – PORTLAND, OR @ Doug Fir
Fri. 10/13 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Slim’s
Sat. 10/14 – SANTA ANA, CA @ Constellation Room
Mon. 10/16 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
Tue. 10/17 – SAN DIEGO, CA @ The Casbah
Fri. 10/20 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. 10/21 – DENVER, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Mon. 10/23 – ST. LOUIS, MO @ Off Broadway
Tue. 10/24 – NASHVILLE, TN @ High Watt
Wed. 10/25 – COLUMBUS, OH @ The Basement
Fri. 10/27 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sat. 11/4 – REYKJAVIK, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves
Tue. 11/7 – MANCHESTER, UK @ Soup Kitchen
Wed. 11/8 – LONDON, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome
Thu. 11/9 – BRIGHTON, UK @ The Haunt
Fri. 11/10 – PARIS, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
Sat. 11/11 – AMSTERDAM, NL @ Bitterzoet
Tue. 11/13 – COLOGNE, DE @ Gebaude 9
Wed. 11/14 – HAMBURG, DE @ Waagenbau
Thu. 11/15 – BERLIN, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Fri. 11/16 – MUNICH, DE @ Ampere
Sun. 11/18 – BRUSSELS, BE @ Botanique Rotonde