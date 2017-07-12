TORRES Announces New Album Three Futures, Releases Title Track

Brooklyn’s TORRES has announced Three Futurees, her third full-length album, which will be released this fall. This album is the follow-up to 2015’s Sprinter. TORRES, aka Mackenzie Scott, has also shared the title track of the new record, which comes with a music video that casts a critical view on domesticity. Previously, she released “Skim.”

Three Futures is out September 29th. Watch “Three Futures” below and check out the album’s track list and TORRES’ fall tour dates.

Three Futures:

1. Tongue Slap Your Brains Out

2. Skim

3. Three Futures

4. Righteous Woman

5. Greener Stretch

6. Helen in the Woods

7. Bad Baby Pie

8. Marble Focus

9. Concrete Ganesha

10. To Be Given a Body

TORRES:

Sun. 7/23 – SEATTLE, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Wed. 7/26 – NEW YORK, NY @ NPR Music’s Turning the Tables Live

Sat. 8/19 – OMAHA, NE @ Maha Festival

Thu. 9/28 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Fri. 9/29 – WASHINGTON, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

Sat. 9/30 – BOSTON, MA @ Sinclair

Sun. 10/1 – MONTREAL, QC @ Petit Campus

Tue. 10/3 – TORONTO, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Thu. 10/5 – CHICAGO, IL @ Subterranean

Fri. 10/6 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Mon. 10/9 – VANCOUVER, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Wed. 10/11 – PORTLAND, OR @ Doug Fir

Fri. 10/13 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Slim’s

Sat. 10/14 – SANTA ANA, CA @ Constellation Room

Mon. 10/16 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

Tue. 10/17 – SAN DIEGO, CA @ The Casbah

Fri. 10/20 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. 10/21 – DENVER, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Mon. 10/23 – ST. LOUIS, MO @ Off Broadway

Tue. 10/24 – NASHVILLE, TN @ High Watt

Wed. 10/25 – COLUMBUS, OH @ The Basement

Fri. 10/27 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sat. 11/4 – REYKJAVIK, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves

Tue. 11/7 – MANCHESTER, UK @ Soup Kitchen

Wed. 11/8 – LONDON, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome

Thu. 11/9 – BRIGHTON, UK @ The Haunt

Fri. 11/10 – PARIS, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

Sat. 11/11 – AMSTERDAM, NL @ Bitterzoet

Tue. 11/13 – COLOGNE, DE @ Gebaude 9

Wed. 11/14 – HAMBURG, DE @ Waagenbau

Thu. 11/15 – BERLIN, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Fri. 11/16 – MUNICH, DE @ Ampere

Sun. 11/18 – BRUSSELS, BE @ Botanique Rotonde