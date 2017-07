James Mercer from The Shins donned a knit hat in the summer and came by NPR’s offices to do a Tiny Desk concert. Mercer performed a three-song acoustic set from both the band’s newest and most famous records (Heartworms and Chutes Too Narrow, respectively). If you’re a classic Shins head, make sure to stick around for Mercer’s take on “Young Pilgrims.” Watch below.