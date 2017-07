The Killers Announce North American Tour, Reveal Wonderful Wonderful Release Date

Tonight, the Killers released their new song “Run for Cover.” Now, they’ve also announced a North American tour. Additionally, they’ve revealed the release date for their new album Wonderful Wonderful: September 22. Find the dates below, as well as “Run for Cover.”

The Killers:

Jan 5 2018 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

Jan 6 2018 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

Jan 7 2018 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jan 9 2018 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Jan 10 2018 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Jan 12 2018 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan 13 2018 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Jan 15 2018 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Jan 16 2018 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Jan 17 2018 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Jan 21 2018 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

Jan 23 2018 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

Jan 24 2018 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Jan 30 2018 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

Feb 1 2018 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

Feb 3 2018 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Feb 5 2018 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

Feb 6 2018 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena