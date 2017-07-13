Selena Gomez – “Fetish” ft. Gucci Mane

If you thought Selena Gomez’s new music was going the way of decade-old The Blow songs and Joni Mitchell after May’s excellent “Bad Liar,” you’ll be sorely disappointed by “Fetish,” Gomez’s newest single featuring Gucci Mane. It’s a sensuous trap-pop anthem, more suited to fans of “Good For You” and “The Heart Wants What It Wants.” She’s enlisted revitalized ATL star Gucci Mane for the track, though he surfaces only for a moment. Listen to the song (and get the cooed wordless hook in the chorus stuck in your head) via Apple Music below.