Here’s a Trailer for the Public Enemies: Jay-Z Vs Kanye Documentary

On Monday, UK’s Channel 4 will debut a new documentary titled Public Enemies: Jay-Z Vs Kanye, which is about what the title says. The just-released trailer features footage from Kanye West’s Roc-A-Fella days in addition to comments from DJ Clark Kent and Just Blaze, two of Jay-Z’s most well-known collaborators. The documentary also touts “unseen footage” and “unheard testimonies.” Watch the brief trailer below.

The documentary’s release comes after tensions between the two icons became a major talking point. In one of his last Saint Pablo shows, West called out Jay-Z for not reaching out to him following the Kim Kardashian’s robbery. Jay-Z notably dedicated a couple of lines to the outburst on 4:44’s “Kill Jay-Z.” West hasn’t produced for a Jay-Z album since 2011’s Watch the Throne.