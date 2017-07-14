Beloved New Jersey folk-rockers Pinegrove have started work on a new album. Though few details about the followup to their outstanding debut album Cardinal have yet been revealed, the band has taken to documenting the process through a new video series called Command + S. Directed by Kenna Hynes, the clip’s first installment finds the band moving books and records into a remote cabin to start the recording process, later testing the house’s acoustic for the best drum sound before starting work on the record.

Though we still haven’t heard anything about the album’s release date, a few singles have been circulating the web in various forms for the last few months and from the outside, things still sound pretty sweet. Check out a clip of the recording process below and revisit our 2016 interview with the band.