Noel Gallagher Looking Forward to Eating U2’s Catering on Tour

If your last name is Gallagher, you can’t promote your upcoming tour dates without squeezing in a dig at your brother. Today is Noel’s turn. He’s looking forward eating all of U2’s food while opening their Joshua Tree anniversary tour dates in Europe this month. He also found space to mock brother Liam’s signature tweet sign-off, “as you were”:

Unfortunately for Noel, Liam already won this round when he gave U2 a new name, “Bingo and His Naff Band,” and proclaimed that he’d rather “eat my own shit than listen to them bunch of beige fucks.” We are, all of us, incredibly lucky to have both Gallagher brothers working separate album promo cycles at once.