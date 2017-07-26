Iron & Wine – “Thomas County Law”

Happy 42nd birthday to Sam Beam of Iron & Wine—have a mug of camomile tea or something for him, will you? He’s also just released “Thomas County Law,” the second single from Iron & Wine’s modest, lovely upcoming album Beast Epic. The accompanying video stars Beam as a solitary country priest and the gravedigger at his own funeral, which is one way to celebrate your birthday.

Beast Epic is out August 25 from Sub Pop; we’ve already heard “Call It Dreaming.” The new “Thomas County Law” video was directed by J. Austin Wilson. Watch below.

Correction: This post has been updated to correct the name of director J. Austin Wilson.