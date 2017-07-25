Hear Mobb Deep’s Previously Unreleased Track “What You Think”

It’s been a little over a month since the passing of Mobb Deep’s Prodigy. Amidst the tributesand continued mourning of the Queens’ rapper, new tracks have come to light. Last week Alchemist shared “Try My Hand” from his album The Good Book, Vol. 2. Today, DJ Absolut shares the robust song “What You Think” that further permeates the documented greatness of the late MC. Listen to “What You Think” below.

