Paul Thomas Anderson’s Haim Short Film Is Coming to Brooklyn

Haim officially announced their return with an in-studio video for “Right Now,” in which the sisters were filmed in cool cerulean blue by Paul Thomas Anderson, the director behind There Will Be Blood and The Master. Anderson ended up making a short film about the band called Valentine, which screened for a select group of people ahead of the release of their Something to Tell You album. Now, it’s been announced that Valentine will also screen for the general public, ahead of viewings of Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver at the Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, beginning today. It’s only available to New Yorkers, obviously, but hey, it’s more open than “e-mail us and we’ll maybe let you in.” The Alamo Drafthouse Twitter has made references to other theaters having a copy of the film, so it may yet expand to a cinema near you.