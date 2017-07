French Montana’s intercontinental co-signs continue with the remix to his biggest hit, “Unforgettable,” which adds Latin star J Balvin to Swae Lee’s guest appearance. The country’s No. 1 song is the Spanish-speaking “Despacito,” so the release does make sense for a thirsty hitmaker like French. Listen to the “Unforgettable” remix, premiered by Zane Lowe, below.