Watch Fleet Foxes Half-Assedly Cover Phish Before Playing “White Winter Hymnal”

On Wednesday, in the middle of their 13-night run at Madison Square Garden, Phish opened their set with an a capella cover of “White Winter Hymnal,” Fleet Foxes’ signature single. After gushing about the nod on Instagram, Robin Pecknold and co. sort of returned the favor last night, as Relix points out. After meandering through a few lines of Phish’s “Bouncing Around the Room,” Pecknold stopped and said “What we’re about to do — this is a Phish song.” Then, the band launched into “White Winter Hymnal.” Watch the cheeky performance via a fan-shot Facebook video below.