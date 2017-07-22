Eddie Vedder Will Honor David Letterman at Mark Twain Prize Ceremony

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder will pay tribute to David Letterman at the ceremony for the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center this October. Letterman, who will become the 20th recipient of the Twain Award, inducted Pearl Jam into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with a moving speech in April, and now it seems Vedder is returning the favor.

According to a statement on the Pearl Jam’s website, Vedder “will join Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin, John Mulaney, Bill Murray, Paul Shaffer, Martin Short, Sarah Silverman, and Jimmie Walker” at the event, scheduled to take place October 22. Tickets will go on sale to the public on August 9. The ceremony will air November 20 on PBS. [Stereogum]