D.R.A.M. has been quite busy. Just during the last couple of months, he’s made an appearance on Charli XCX’s star-studded “Boys” music video, dropped two songs, and began a national tour with Kendrick Lamar. Today, he released the remix of “Cute”, a track off of his 2016 self-titled album. Bronx-based rapper and internet sensation Cardi B joins D.R.A.M. on the remix. Listen to the track below.