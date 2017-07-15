Chance the Rapper – “Big B’s” ft. Young Thug

Last night, Chance the Rapper and Young Thug released a surprise song called “Big B’s” on Soundcloud. The move came hours after Chance implied on Twitter that he was working to save the beleaguered digital music platform, saying he’d had a “very fruitful call” with its founder Alex Ljung and that the company was now “here to stay.” The accompanying photo for the track shows a text message—apparently between Chance and Young Thug—that includes the line, “We should drop this on Soundcloud.” Listen to “Big B’s” below.