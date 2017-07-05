News \
Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke Announces New Album Fatherland, Releases “Streets Been Talkin’”
Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke (formerly known as Kele) has announced a new solo album titled Fatherland. This record is the follow-up to 2014’s Trick. Featured artists include Years and Years’ Olly Alexander and Corinne Bailey Rae. Okereke has also released a new song from the record called “Streets Been Talkin’.”
Fatherland is out October 6th. Listen to the new song and check out the album art and track list below.
Fatherland:
01 Overture
02 Streets Been Talkin’
03 You Keep On Whispering His Name
04 Capers
05 Grounds For Resentment [ft. Olly Alexander]
06 Yemaya
07 Do U Right
08 Versions Of Us [ft. Corinne Bailey Rae]
09 Portrait
10 Road To Ibadan
11 Savannah
12 The New Year Party
13 Royal Reign