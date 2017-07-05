Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke Announces New Album Fatherland, Releases “Streets Been Talkin’”

Bloc Party frontman Kele Okereke (formerly known as Kele) has announced a new solo album titled Fatherland. This record is the follow-up to 2014’s Trick. Featured artists include Years and Years’ Olly Alexander and Corinne Bailey Rae. Okereke has also released a new song from the record called “Streets Been Talkin’.”

Fatherland is out October 6th. Listen to the new song and check out the album art and track list below.

Fatherland:

01 Overture

02 Streets Been Talkin’

03 You Keep On Whispering His Name

04 Capers

05 Grounds For Resentment [ft. Olly Alexander]

06 Yemaya

07 Do U Right

08 Versions Of Us [ft. Corinne Bailey Rae]

09 Portrait

10 Road To Ibadan

11 Savannah

12 The New Year Party

13 Royal Reign