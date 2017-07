Very early Friday morning, Beyoncé unveiled the first photo of her and Jay-Z’s twins Sir and Rumi. The caption states that they are one month old as of today. TMZ was the first to report the kids’ names via trademark documents filed by a company owned by the Carters, and they appear here at some location that looks very, very nice.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT