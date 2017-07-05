Best Coast Announces North American Tour

California indie-pop outfit Best Coast will be heading out on tour later this fall. With dates all across North America, the band will make appearances at Rough Trade and Radio City Music Hall in New York, as well as Los Angeles’ historic Greek Theatre, with many of the shows in support of Paramore and their excellent new album After Laughter. Check out the full list of tour dates below.

Best Coast Tour

9/9 – San Bernardino, CA @ High and Low Fest

9/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

9/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

9/13 – Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor

9/14 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s *

9/15 – Detroit, MD @ Fox Theater

9/16-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

9/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

9/19 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

9/20 – Rapid City, SD @ Ursa Major *

9/21 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

9/22 – Orem, UT @ UCCU Center

9/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

9/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone *

9/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

9/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

9/28 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Music Festival

9/29 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart FInancial Centre

9/30 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theater

10/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

10/4 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/5 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

10/7 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House

10/8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade *

10/10 – Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center

10/11 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall *

10/12 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre St. Denis

10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/15 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theater

10/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theatre *

10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

* indicates headlining show