Watch Axl Rose Sing “Big Shot” and “Highway to Hell” With Billy Joel

To warm up for Guns N’ Roses’ Sunday night show at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium, Axl Rose joined Billy Joel onstage during Joel’s Friday night set at Target Field. The two covered Joel’s “Big Shot” and AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” As Rolling Stone notes, the AC/DC classic is a mainstay of Joel’s shows, with a roadie nicknamed “Chainsaw” usually responsible for lead vocals and Joel on guitar; of course, Rose, who spent last summer on tour with the Australian rock legends, took care of lead vocals this time. This is the second time in three months the two have performed together. In May, they also sang “Highway to Hell” at Joel’s show at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium. Watch footage of Friday night’s performance below.