News \
Watch Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy Perform “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart” on Seth Meyers
Last night Jeff Tweedy made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform an acoustic take of Wilco’s “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart.” The bare-bones performance features Tweedy on acoustic guitar, vocals rough yet shining through.
Wilco is currently on tour for their latest album, Schmilco, released last year. Tweedy’s new solo project, a collection of acoustic takes of songs from throughout his career, is called Together at Last, and is out June 23. Watch the Seth Meyers performance below.