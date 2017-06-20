Last night Jeff Tweedy made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to perform an acoustic take of Wilco’s “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart.” The bare-bones performance features Tweedy on acoustic guitar, vocals rough yet shining through.

Wilco is currently on tour for their latest album, Schmilco, released last year. Tweedy’s new solo project, a collection of acoustic takes of songs from throughout his career, is called Together at Last, and is out June 23. Watch the Seth Meyers performance below.