News \
Voodoo Fest Lineup Announced: Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, the Killers, LCD Soundsystem, and More
Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, the annual 3-day music festival based in New Orleans, has just announced its 2017 lineup. The headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, the Killers, LCD Soundsystem, and DJ Snake. Other performers include Brand New, Kehlani, The Head and the Heart, Cold War Kids, the Afghan Whigs and more at New Orleans’ City Park. Check out the lineup in-full over on their website and below.