Taxstone Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charges, Faces 20 Years in Prison

The New York Daily News reports that famed podcast host Taxstone, born Daryl Campbell, is facing 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon and receiving a firearm in interstate commerce, both federal charges. The charges stem from the shootout at T.I.’s Irving Plaza concert that left Ronald McPhatter, rapper Troy Ave’s bodyguard, dead. Investigators say they found Taxstone’s DNA on the murder weapon.

Eyes quickly turned to Troy Ave, born Roland Collins, in the days following the Irving Plaza shooting because he was caught on camera firing a weapon. Troy—who previously contended he wrested the weapon from a potential assailant in self-defense in a song—is still facing an attempted murder charge.