Watch the First Teaser for Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It Netflix Adaptation
While we were still in the throes of 2016, Netflix confirmed that it would produce the series adaptation of Spike Lee’s first feature-length film, 1986’s She’s Gotta Have It. The first glimpse of the adaptation dropped in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it teaser that aired during the BET Awards. The 15-second clip closed by announcing that the 10-episode series will land this Thanksgiving. Give the preview a look below.