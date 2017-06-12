Run the Jewels Announce Fall 2017 Tour Dates

Run the Jewels have toured extensively over the past couple of months and will continue to do so into the fall. The duo have announced a new run of tour dates that will take them through November. The gigs include supporting sets from Danny Brown, Atlanta rapper Cuz Lightyear, and Miami rapper Denzel Curry. Read the extended schedule below.

October 10 —Mill & Mine @ Knoxville, USA*

October 11 — The Orange Peel @ Asheville, USA*

October 13 — The Joy Theatre @ New Orleans, LA, USA*

October 18 — Diamond Ballroom @ Oklahoma City, USA*

October 20 — Brooklyn Bowl @ Las Vegas, USA*

October 31 — Annexet @ Stockholm, SE**

November 2 — Tap 1 @ Copenhagen, DK**

November 6 — AB Hall @ Brussels, BE**

November 7 — AFAS Live @ Amsterdam, NL**

November 9 — Victoria Warehouse @ Manchester, UK**

November 11 — O2 Brixton Academy @ London, UK**

November 14 — O2 Academy 1 – Birmingham, UK**

November 16 — O2 Academy 1 – Glasgow, UK**

* = w/ Denzel Curry & Cuz Lightyear ** = w/ Danny Brown