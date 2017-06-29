Radiohead are playing Belgium’s Rock Werchter festival this weekend, which means that they’re all hanging out in the country killing time before they play, including their touring drummer Clive Deamer (of Portishead). Apparently while he was shopping around in what looks like a bookstore in Antwerp, Deamer was pickpocketed and had his wallet stolen. He obtained the security footage from the incident and took to Twitter for help to find the assailants. See here:

Antwerp. 16.34hrs Pickpocket in red shirt stealing my wallet pic.twitter.com/aWXv7QjoYK — Clive Deamer (@clivedeamer) June 29, 2017

Pickpocket wearing number 3 pic.twitter.com/mBAN0TXXyu — Clive Deamer (@clivedeamer) June 29, 2017

Do you recognize them? Radiohead play Rock Werchter tomorrow… Hope this dude can find his wallet! At least they didn’t steal his drum sticks. That would’ve sucked, huh?

This article originally appeared in Stereogum.