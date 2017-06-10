Livestream Gorillaz Demon Dayz Festival

Gorillaz launched their own festival this year to coincide with the release of their new album, Humanz. The Demon Dayz Festival takes place at the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, England today, and the entire event is being livestreamed for those who weren’t lucky enough to snag tickets. (Apparently they sold out within 15 minutes!) In addition to Gorillaz performing, the lineup features Vince Staples, Danny Brown, De La Soul, Little Simz, Kilo Kish, Kali Uchis, Popcaan, Fufanu, Hall By The Sea, and more. Watch below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.