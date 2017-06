Waxahatchee returns today with the opening track from their upcoming album Out in the Storm. “Never Been Wrong” dispenses with introductions, leading off with surging guitars and an aching vocal performance from bandleader Katie Crutchfield. The song follows earlier singles “Silver” and “No Curse.”

Out in the Storm is out July 14 from Merge. Hear “Never Been Wrong” below and see Waxahatchee’s world tour dates here.