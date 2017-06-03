Watch Lana Del Rey Preview a New Song With A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti

Ahead of the July 21 release of her new album Lust for Life, Lana Del Rey has released a brief video that previews a new song featuring A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti, with production by Boi-1da. The clip, which Del Rey posted her Instagram last night, shows the singer driving and occasionally looking at the camera; near the end of the video she sings along for a line. “We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record,” she wrote in the caption. Watch the video below.
