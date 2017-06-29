Video: Jimmy Eat World – “Get Right”

Last year, veteran emo greats Jimmy Eat World released an impressive album called Integrity Blues. “Get Right,” the first single, is more of a radio-rock churn than most of it, and it’s not the album’s best song, but it has a certain undeniable power of its own. The band just dropped a new video for the song, and it’s a grainy, mostly black-and-white showcase for their sweaty live show. Check it out below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.