Jeff Tweedy returned to Late Night with Seth Meyers yesterday to perform another Wilco classic. This time, it was Summerteeth’s “I’m Always In Love,” which will be featured on Tweedy’s new solo album Together at Last, out June 23rd. On Monday, Tweedy played Yankee Hotel Foxtrot’s “I Am Trying to Break Your Heart” on the show.

Watch the stripped down version of “I’m Always In Love” below.