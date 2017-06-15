Earlier this year, Jay Z became the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. We offer our sincerest congratulations to him. Today, Tidal published a collection of quotes from Jay Z’s contemporaries—like Rakim, Andre 3000, and Chuck D—congratulating him on the honor. It feels a little he’s patting himself on the back, but hey–he deserves it. Feel free to read the entire thing here, but we’d like to call your attention to one particularly colorful quote from one Jon Bon Jovi, who you may remember from TV’s Ally McBeal:

Jon, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.