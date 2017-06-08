Video: Jacques Greene – “True” ft. How to Dress Well

“True” is a standout from Canadian producer Jacques Greene’s recent album Feel Infinite, not least because it features the vocal stylings of How to Dress Well’s Tom Krell. Today, Greene released a new video, which features the two musicians and some friends singing “True” at a dimly-lit karaoke bar where the on-screen animations lead surreal lives of their own.

In the video caption, Greene writes, “We made this on a wild night in Montreal. The film features a load of people who contributed to the record. Our own release party.” SPIN just named Feel Infinite one of the 50 Best Albums of 2017 So Far. Read our recent Digital Crate Digging feature with Jacques Greene, and watch the “True” video (directed by Mauriès Matos) below.