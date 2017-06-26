News \
Haim Announce Fall 2017 Tour Dates
Haim have announced fall tour and festival dates, primarily on the West Coast and in their home state of California. They’ll also visit Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, and Salt Lake City. The trio’s sophomore album, Something to Tell You, is out July 7.
Ticket presale opens at 10 a.m. local time this Wednesday, June 28, with general sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30. Haim will also appear on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday. See the dates below, or scroll down for plain text format.
you ready? pre–sale starts Weds, Jun 28 at 10a local on https://t.co/aG6Um0lVnM pic.twitter.com/Wn1KCLglDr
— HAIM (@HAIMtheband) June 26, 2017
August 19 — Long Beach, California @ ALT 98.7 Summer Camp, Queen Mary Events Park
September 3 — Seattle, Washington @ Bumbershoot Festival
September 4 — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Malkin Bowl
September 5 — Portland, Oregon @ Roseland Theater
September 7 — Oakland, California @ Fox Theater
September 9 — Santa Barbara, California @ Arlington Theatre
September 10 — Dana Point, California @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival – Doheny State Beach
September 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheater
September 13 — Denver, Colorado @ Ogden Theatre
September 15 — Chicago, Illinois @ Riviera Theater
September 16-17 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Music Midtown
September 24 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
October 20-22 — Phoenix, Arizona @ Lost Lake Music Festival