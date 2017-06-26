Haim Announce Fall 2017 Tour Dates

Haim have announced fall tour and festival dates, primarily on the West Coast and in their home state of California. They’ll also visit Chicago, Atlanta, Denver, and Salt Lake City. The trio’s sophomore album, Something to Tell You, is out July 7.

Ticket presale opens at 10 a.m. local time this Wednesday, June 28, with general sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30. Haim will also appear on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Thursday. See the dates below, or scroll down for plain text format.

you ready? pre–sale starts Weds, Jun 28 at 10a local on https://t.co/aG6Um0lVnM pic.twitter.com/Wn1KCLglDr — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) June 26, 2017

August 19 — Long Beach, California @ ALT 98.7 Summer Camp, Queen Mary Events Park

September 3 — Seattle, Washington @ Bumbershoot Festival

September 4 — Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada @ Malkin Bowl

September 5 — Portland, Oregon @ Roseland Theater

September 7 — Oakland, California @ Fox Theater

September 9 — Santa Barbara, California @ Arlington Theatre

September 10 — Dana Point, California @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival – Doheny State Beach

September 12 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

September 13 — Denver, Colorado @ Ogden Theatre

September 15 — Chicago, Illinois @ Riviera Theater

September 16-17 — Atlanta, Georgia @ Music Midtown

September 24 — Las Vegas, Nevada @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

October 20-22 — Phoenix, Arizona @ Lost Lake Music Festival